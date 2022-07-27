LaToya Cantrell to speak at Singapore conference, her third overseas trip in five weeks

www.nola.com
Richard Brown
3d ago
what is she going to speak about how to lose control of a city how the criminals have taken over the streets and they don't know what to do Singapore can teach her a lot they don't play with criminals they put them away or execute them
Reply(1)
10
NolaMercury
3d ago
She just wants to brag about us being number one in murders again.
Reply
14
I'm no fool
3d ago
At least bar patrons won't have to worry about LaToya the Destroya throwing hands for a bit.
Reply
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Verdict Stuns In New Orleans DA's $200,000 Tax Fraud TrialTaxBuzzNew Orleans, LA
Big news at the start of Saints training campTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans, the city that never sleeps.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans is Becoming a Deadly CityJaron MaysNew Orleans, LA
Trial of Top New Orleans Prosecutor Becomes "Disjointed, Raucous"TaxBuzzNew Orleans, LA
Comments / 18