Ron DeSantis warns committee backing Miami-Dade School Board member to stop using his photo

floridapolitics.com
Danny boom botz
3d ago
She should be able to show any public pictures of him, mostly the ones when he was showing incompetence. Oh wait. That would be all of them.
Reply(6)
38
Jason H.
3d ago
Gotta love Desantis says hel doesn’t want to punish individual schools or whatever so backs out on his threat and problem he created acting like he fixed a problem but then says no funding for stuff that gets partially spent on supplies and stuff for the school… so instead he’s punishing students by depriving their schools of money for things needed for the school to teach its children… just WOW
Reply(1)
21
Mary Poliseo
3d ago
If DeSantis can't grow a spine, he should opt for private life and do everyone a favor. As far as he is concerned, nobody has any rights unless they march in lock step behind him.
Reply(7)
12
Comments / 31