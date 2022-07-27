CTA, Metra prep for extra riders during Lollapalooza

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Metra and the CTA both expect a big jump in ridership during Lollapalooza, and both transit agencies say they've prepared for it.

The CTA will have extra Chicago police officers and private security guards deployed, while Metra police will be patrolling stations and train routes during Lollapalooza.

"The Chicago Police Department will have a strong presence throughout the festival and they will be bolstered by CTA's private security guards," said CTA spokesperson Brian Steele.

Both CTA and Metra are taking steps to accommodate the increased demand from extra rides.

"We're beefing up service on several of our lines. We're also adding capacity where possible on the other lines," said Metra spokesperson Meg Reile

The CTA will be running extra trains on the red, blue, and brown lines and have full service on the other rail lines. Steele said extra service will be added to two bus routes that "drop you literally at the festival's front door", which is the 126 Jackson and the J14 Jeffery Jump.

Both agencies will also have additional people working during the festival to keep up with all the trash expected with so many extra riders.