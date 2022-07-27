ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Photos: Navy helicopters toppled after strong thunderstorms roll

By Jane Alvarez-Wertz, Nexstar Media Wire, Julius Ayo
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. ( WAVY ) — Several helicopters at Naval Station Norfolk in Virginia were toppled during a Tuesday afternoon storm.

A spokesperson from Naval Air Force Atlantic confirmed the helicopters located at Chambers Field sustained damage while on deck at the airfield.

“The safety of our personnel remains our top priority and initial reports indicate that there are no personnel injuries,” the spokesperson told Nexstar’s WAVY. “First responders and military personnel are on scene to conduct further assessments.”

Alleged Highland Park parade shooter indicted on 117 counts

The Navy has not confirmed the number of aircraft damaged in this incident.

Images, seen below, show at least half a dozen helicopters knocked over. Some are tipped onto their side with broken blades. One, with 436 on the nose, is nearly resting on its top.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bA4SU_0gvHNB6L00
    Courtesy: WAVY viewer
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dKWUI_0gvHNB6L00
    Courtesy: WAVY viewer
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44AoAb_0gvHNB6L00
    Courtesy: WAVY viewer
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FoTdh_0gvHNB6L00
    Courtesy: WAVY viewer
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gtNTE_0gvHNB6L00
    Courtesy: WAVY viewer
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34eXXH_0gvHNB6L00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tvhUv_0gvHNB6L00
    Courtesy: WAVY viewer
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dOYu1_0gvHNB6L00
    Courtesy: WAVY viewer
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10HEay_0gvHNB6L00
    Courtesy: WAVY viewer
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VjOUB_0gvHNB6L00
    WAVY photo – Meteorologist Ricky Matthews
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XdOjA_0gvHNB6L00
    Courtesy: WAVY viewer
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JgL4j_0gvHNB6L00
    Courtesy: WAVY viewer
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xt89e_0gvHNB6L00
    Courtesy: WAVY viewer
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z7dbo_0gvHNB6L00
    Courtesy: WAVY viewer
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=342T85_0gvHNB6L00
    Storm cloud over Elizabeth City, NC on July 26, 2022 (Photo courtesy: Christopher Stoner)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11HuAT_0gvHNB6L00
    Storm damage, July 26, 2022 (Courtesy – Suffolk Fire and Rescue)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09GkfH_0gvHNB6L00
    Storm damage, July 26, 2022 (Courtesy – Suffolk Fire and Rescue)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ha7Rv_0gvHNB6L00
    Storm damage, July 26, 2022 (Courtesy – Suffolk Fire and Rescue)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wXFGM_0gvHNB6L00
    Downed tree on power lines on Orange Ave near NAS Norfolk, July 26 (WAVY Photo – Ricky Matthews)

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued Tuesday for Virginia Beach, Norfolk, and Chesapeake. The warning remained until 4:15 p.m. and residents in the area reported winds of up to 60 mph.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norfolk, VA
Government
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Local
Virginia Government
City
Norfolk, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Navy#Thunderstorms#Military Helicopters#Hampton Roads#Naval Air Force Atlantic#Wavy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
WWLP

WWLP

27K+
Followers
22K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy