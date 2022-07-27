Manatees spotted in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — More manatees have been spotted in Hampton Roads, this time near Downtown Norfolk.

A WAVY viewer was able to capture video and photos of the manatees that were spotted in the Elizabeth River on Tuesday just off Brambleton Avenue.

Two manatees spotted in Elizabeth River in Norfolk (Courtesy of WAVY viewer)

While you’re much more likely to find them in places such as Florida, manatees are not that uncommon in Hampton Roads. One was just spotted last week in Newport News .

The Virginia Aquarium said that manatee was OK and not in distress, but they do ask anyone who sees manatees locally to call their Stranding Response team at (757) 385-7575.

