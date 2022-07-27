ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Wife shoots husband after allegations he molested kids at the daycare she owns, police say

By Mike Hellgren
webcenterfairbanks.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.webcenterfairbanks.com

Comments / 26

The Bills. ❤️
3d ago

That woman is my hero!! If someone starts a GoFundMe page, I'll be the first to donate for her bail.

Reply(6)
29
運命の輪
3d ago

Let this woman go. She did the right thing, and any jury with an iota of compassion and common sense ought to agree.

Reply
17
Merry Diaz
1d ago

Yes, Free Ms. Weems had we been in her shoes their is no telling what we would do. I can not understand why they will not free her he did it to hisself. Kids though and kids you were suppose to protect along with her ( your wife). Well done Ms. Weems your a hero in my book!!!

Reply
4
 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
County
Baltimore County, MD
City
Baltimore, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daycare#Extradition#Violent Crime#Baltimore County Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy