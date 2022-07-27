ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchin says he will support plan to lower national debt, reduce carbon footprint

By Bob Schaper
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON (WOWK) — Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced on Wednesday that he will support a new plan to reduce the national debt and lower the country’s carbon footprint by investing in new energy technologies.

Details have not been released yet but Manchin hinted that very large corporations could see a tax increase.

Manchin says it was only fair that “billion dollar companies” pay a minimum tax of 15%

This is a developing story. We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.

