Patriots extend DT Davon Godchaux on two-year deal

Oct 31, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; New England Patriots nose tackle Davon Godchaux (92) reacts after the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. The Patriots defeated the Chargers 27-24. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

A 2017 Dolphins fifth-round pick, Godchaux will see most of his new money guaranteed. The Patriots are fully guaranteeing $17.85M of this accord, per Schefter. Godchaux started 16 games for the Patriots in 2021.

New England made a deal for the ex-Miami starter part of its 2021 free agency spending spree. Godchaux, 27, was previously attached to a two-year, $15M pact. This raise and guarantee structure certainly illustrates the good relationship formed between Godchaux and the Patriots’ coaching staff during his short time in New England.

The Dolphins used Godchaux as a full-time starter from 2018-20 and had identified him as a player they wanted to keep. The Patriots, as they did for a few players during their uncharacteristic signing binge, prevented that from coming to fruition. New England added Godchaux two days before Miami poached DT Adam Butler. Pro Football Focus placed Godchaux just outside the top 40 interior defensive linemen last season, one in which he played 59 percent of New England’s defensive snaps.

Godchaux and 2021 second-round pick Christian Barmore headline the Patriots’ DT corps. Both players are now signed through 2024.