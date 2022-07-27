ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smyrna, TN

Laxative recall expanded after reports of serious adverse reactions

By Jacob Burbrink, Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

SMYRNA, Tenn. ( WXIN ) – A laxative sold at several major retail stores including Walgreens and CVS is being recalled after the company received a few reports of serious adverse reactions.

The FDA said Smyrna, TN, Vi-Jon, LLC is recalling all lots of all flavors of its Magnesium Citrate Saline Laxative Oral Solution . The recall was initiated after company testing found a bacteria called Gluconacetobacter liquefaciens.

The FDA said immunocompromised people who consume the product could be at increased risk for an invasive infection that could be severe or life-threatening. So far, the company has learned of three reports potentially related to the recall.

The company recalled one lot of the product last month, but expanded the recall notice to include all lots and all flavors this week.

The product, which is packaged in a 10-ounce plastic bottle, is used for constipation relief. It was distributed nationwide to wholesale and retail outlets.

Anyone with the recalled product should stop using it and return any remaining product to where they bought it.

Anyone who experiences any problems that may be related to taking or using this drug product should inform their doctor and the FDA. Adverse reactions or quality problems may be reported to the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online , by mail or by fax.

Anyone with questions can contact Vi-Jon, LLC, by e-mail at Recalls@Vijon.com .

