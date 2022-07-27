Forest service estimates Long Creek Fire 90% contained

www.newschannel6now.com
Firefighters battling wildfire in Young County
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Firefighters in Young County are battling a wildfire on Miller Bend Road near U.S. 380, according to the Eliasville South Bend Volunteer Fire Department. The Texas A&M forest service estimates the fire is 100 acres large and 5% contained as of 7 p.m. Eliasville South...
Firefighters respond to Alabama Avenue house fire
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Firefighters fought a house fire Tuesday in the 3600 block of Alabama Avenue. Fire crews had called for extra support upon arrival and most of the fire was out as of 4 p.m., according to our crews at the scene. Lebanon Road was closed to traffic as the blaze was extinguished.
More Hot Weather as We Move into August
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - We start August much the same way we ended July with hot and mostly dry weather. Temperatures this week will be between 100 and 108. Fire danger will be high with low humidity and breezy conditions. Any rain chances will be very small and confined to the latter half of the week.
Triple-digit heat will continue
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Tuesday, we will have a high of 104 with mostly sunny skies. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 81 with partly cloudy skies. Wednesday, we will have a high of 105 with mostly sunny skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 82 with partly cloudy skies.
Wichita County releases COVID update for week of July 29
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District reported 333 cases and 337 new recoveries on Friday, July 29. 12 Wichita County residents are reportedly hospitalized at this time. The health district has returned to weekly reporting due to the recent rise in cases....
A few showers will be around Monday
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Monday, we will have a high of 103 with partly cloudy skies. Monday night, we will have a low of 80 with partly cloudy skies. Tuesday, we will have a high of 104 with mostly sunny skies. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 81 with partly cloudy skies. Wednesday, we will have a high of 105 with mostly sunny skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 81 with partly cloudy skies.
Project Back to School Roundup set for Saturday
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Project Back to School Roundup is happening on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. The event will take place from 9 a.m. to noon at the MPEC Ray Clymer Exhibit Hall. Children who qualify for the Wichita Falls ISD lunch program and City View ISD head...
Councilor Steve Jackson muted during public comment
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls City Council members got into a heated exchange during Tuesday’s meeting after councilor Steve Jackson refused to sit down after being told he could not address budget items scheduled for next Tuesday’s session. Jackson had been sitting in the audience during...
WFPD releases identity of overnight shooting victim
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department has released the identity of a man who was shot and killed early Monday morning. Police said 34-year-old Cordera Sherrard Walker was found deceased in the parking lot of the Haystack Bar, located at 315 North Scott Street at 12:11 a.m. Police say this is the 10th murder in Wichita Falls for the year 2022.
Downtown YMCA offers additional housing for Hotter’N Hell
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The nation’s largest single-day bike ride is less than one month away and the excitement level from the community is growing, but with thousands expected to travel to Wichita Falls, hotels have filled up quickly. People looking for somewhere to stay will have many...
Mercy Church gives away free school supplies
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The free back-to-school supplies drive at Mercy Church in Wichita Falls happened on Saturday. Over 25,000 pounds of supplies as food was handed out by volunteers, including 150 backpacks that were gone in the first hour. They were able to serve about 500 people and they actually ran out of school supplies within a few hours.
Rider graduate earns Bronze Star Medal
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 2018 Rider graduate Sgt. Courtney Caudill has received the Bronze Star Medal. Sgt. Caudill did her training at Fort Sill in Lawton with patriot missiles. She’s been assigned to Osan AFB in South Korea, as well as Qatar AFB during the Afghanistan refugee evacuation.
Electra ISD speaks on defender program
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Electra ISD has decided to implement a defender program for all of its campuses. The employees participating in the program will be armed and prepared for any emergency involving an active shooter but will have to go through training to do so. Superintendent Ted West said he started working toward the program after the Uvalde tragedy earlier this summer.
Fluffy to perform in Wichita Falls in October
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias will perform in Wichita Falls on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 at the Kay Yeager Coliseum. Iglesias is one of the world’s most successful and popular stand-up comedians, performing sold out events around the world, according to the City of Wichita Falls. Last May, he made history performing in front of 55,000 people at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, becoming the fist comedian to perform at and sell out that stadium.
Back-to-school prices skyrocket amid inflation
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -Just like almost everything else these days-- the cost of school supplies is going up... Some parents and teachers say they are having to make tough decisions on where to spend their money. “Am I going to spend more money on just food we’re eating”, Jonthan...
26 graduates earn GEDs at Region 9 ceremony
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 26 graduates walked the stage Saturday at the Region 9 Education Center to receive their GEDs. Clay County Judge Mike Campbell was there as the guest speaker. The students will use this day as a stepping stone to pursue either college or start careers in certain fields.
Mobile Piano Man plays his last note in Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - You may have seen or heard him play at a stop light, at the farmers market, or outside of downtown businesses the past few years, where he earned himself the nickname: “the sound of downtown.” Now, he’s moving on from the city to his next adventure.
