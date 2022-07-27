Angels Superstar Mike Trout Battling 'Rare' Back Condition

Mike Trout is feeling better after landing on the injured list, but the Angels superstar may have to manage his back for the rest of his career.

According to The Athletic's Sam Blum, Trout has been diagnosed with costovertebral dysfunction, which the team's head athletic trainer, Mike Frostad, described as "a pretty rare condition." Frostad added that Trout's doctor, renowned spinal surgeon Robert Watkins, has not seen the condition pop up often.

Trout plans on reevaluating with Watkins when Los Angeles returns from its current road trip. The outfielder hit the injured list on July 18 after rib cage inflammation caused him to experience back pain. He was given a cortisone shot, which could take at least another week to kick in, per Blum. Once that happens, Trout could resume baseball activities. He has begun a core stability program and done cardio work, but the Angels don't have any sort of timetable for his return just yet.

Trout initially hoped for a swift return when he last played on July 12.

Frostad said that, moving forward, Trout will have to communicate how he's feeling with trainers and doctors. Angels manager Phil Nevin, meanwhile, said that Trout has been "moving around better," but ramping up could be a "slow process" for the 30-year-old.

Prior to landing on the shelf, Trout was putting together another strong season. Forced to sit out his 10th All-Star nod, Trout is slashing .270/.368/.599 with 24 home runs, 51 RBI, a 168 OPS+ and 3.8 bWAR over 79 games this year.

Trout has dealt with significant injuries before, most recently missing the last three and a half months of the 2021 campaign due to lingering calf issues. A muscle tear ultimately forced the three-time MVP to shut his season down after a mere 36 games.

Trout has not played at least 140 games in a season since 2018, though that span also includes the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.