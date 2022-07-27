ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Wife shoots husband after allegations he molested kids at the daycare she owns, police say

By Mike Hellgren
WAFB.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wafb.com

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
County
Baltimore County, MD
City
Baltimore, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daycare#Extradition#Violent Crime#Baltimore County Police

Comments / 0

Community Policy