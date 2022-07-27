Partial road collapse closes U.S. 49 off ramp in Harrison County

Mississippi Highway Patrol

The off-ramp to U.S. 49 South at the Mississippi 67 interchange will be closed for a yet to be determined amount of time for emergency repairs, the Mississippi Highway Patrol says.

At 4:05 p.m. on Wednesday, MHP tweeted a picture of a semi-truck with its front wheel stuck in a collapsed part of the road and workers attempting to extract it.

It is unclear how long the highway exit will be closed.

For the time being, drivers will need to seek alternate routes.

The Sun Herald will update this story.