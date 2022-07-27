ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White House welcomes apparent deal to lower cost of pharmaceutical drugs

WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - The White House on Wednesday welcomed hearing about a legislative deal aimed at lowering the cost of pharmaceutical drugs as part of a budget bill.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, learning of the deal while at the podium for her daily news briefing, said she would seek more information about it.

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Steve Holland; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

