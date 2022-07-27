ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Mets get boost as pitcher Jacob deGrom goes four for Triple-A Syracuse in potential last minor league rehab game with New York's ace striking out six and walking three ahead of hotly-anticipated return

By Associated Press
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

Mets ace Jacob deGrom pitched four innings Wednesday for Triple-A Syracuse, finishing strong after a shaky start in what could be his last minor league rehab outing before rejoining New York's rotation.

Sidelined all season by a stress reaction in his right scapula, deGrom gave up four runs on a pair of homers and threw 41 of 67 pitches for strikes. He struck out six and walked three.

The two-time NL Cy Young Award winner could return to the Mets early next week in Washington.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WPubo_0gvH105200
New York Mets' Jacob deGrom pitches for triple-A Syracuse Wednesday against Omaha

If he pitches Monday or Tuesday, he would be lined up on full rest to make a start in a potentially pivotal five-game series August 4-7 at home against defending World Series champion Atlanta.

New York entered Wednesday with a two-game lead in the NL East over the Braves.

However, the Mets have not committed to that timeline - and manager Buck Showalter said if deGrom needs another rehab start after this one, then that's what the team will do. He said deGrom is well aware of what it takes to be ready to pitch in the majors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PUUi8_0gvH105200
It could be his last minor league rehab outing before rejoining New York's rotation

The 34-year-old right-hander hasn't appeared in a big league game since July 7, 2021. He missed the second half of last season with right forearm tightness and a sprained elbow, then went down late in spring training this year with the scapula injury.

He's made four minor league rehab starts totaling 12 2/3 innings, two at Class A St. Lucie and two with Syracuse. He's allowed five runs - four earned - and seven hits with 21 strikeouts and four walks, hitting 100mph on the radar gun even in his first outing.

He threw a 60-pitch simulated game in Florida during the All-Star break, then a side session Sunday at Citi Field in New York. The simulated game was pushed back two days after deGrom experienced minor shoulder soreness.

The only hits deGrom gave up Wednesday were a solo homer to Brewer Hicklen and a three-run drive to Drew Waters that sandwiched consecutive walks and two strikeouts in the second inning against the Omaha Storm Chasers.

Then deGrom struck out Kansas City Royals All-Star catcher Salvador Perez for the second time and retired his final seven batters.

Perez is on an injury rehabilitation assignment at Triple-A Omaha.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=284gU3_0gvH105200
deGrom is the key to the Mets, who beat the Yankees in game one of Subway Series Tuesday

