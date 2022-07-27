Ex-Sioux City North coach pleads not guilty to touching female student athletes

siouxcityjournal.com
Sioux City Journal
MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought by Fugitive Task Force
SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the following person:. *Antonio Rockwood, 24. He is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds. Rockwood is wanted on a warrant issued by the Iowa Department of Corrections for Escape. Rockwood walked away from...
Sioux City Journal
29-year-old Sioux City man gets five years in prison for smoking weed with minor
SIOUX CITY — A Sioux City man was sentenced Friday to five years in prison for smoking marijuana several times with a female minor. Oscar Gomez, 29, pleaded guilty in Woodbury County District Court to one count of delivery of a controlled substance, a Class D felony, which was reduced from distribution of a controlled substance to a person under age 18, a Class B felony, as part of a plea agreement.
Sioux City Journal
Early, Iowa woman pleads not guilty of livestock neglect for hogs' deaths
SAC CITY, Iowa — An Early, Iowa, woman pleaded not guilty Monday in connection with the deaths of more than 1,000 pigs in Sac County hog confinement facilities. Elana Laber, 33, entered her written pleas in Sac County District Court to two counts each of livestock neglect and first-degree criminal mischief.
Sioux City Journal
Kansas man charged with giving marijuana to female juveniles
SIOUX CITY -- A Kansas man who traveled to Sioux City to meet a 14-year-old girl has been charged with providing marijuana to the girl and a second juvenile female. According to court documents, Sharan Mongar began a conversation on a social media site with the 14-year-old at around 7 p.m. Thursday and agreed to bring her marijuana, saying he'd also bring alcohol and condoms.
Sioux City Journal
Latest Woodbury County court report
Amber Joy Altena, 28, Spirit Lake, Iowa, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced July 27, 10 years prison suspended, three years probation. Jake Freeman Daniel O'Neill, 19, Jackson, Nebraska, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced July 26, five years prison suspended, five years probation.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Fire rescues worker trapped and injured in cell tower
SIOUX CITY — More than a dozen personnel from Sioux City Fire Rescue responded to a Monday afternoon call about a maintenance worker being injured and trapped on a cell tower. According to a press release from Deputy Fire Marshal Ryan Collins, the worker was nearly 200 feet in...
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Police chief worries about allowing ATVs/UTVs on streets
SIOUX CITY — Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller told city councilmembers Monday, during a presentation, that the "negatives" associated with allowing ATVs and UTVs on city streets "far outweigh the positives." At the council's July 25 meeting, Gerald Collins, who lives in the Riverside neighborhood, asked them to...
Sioux City Journal
Dakota City Fire Department cancels National Night Out event due to heat
DAKOTA CITY, Neb. -- The Dakota City Fire Department has cancelled its National Night Out festivities due to extreme heat. The department was slated to host activities and offer free food from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday. According to a social media post, a new date for National Night...
Sioux City Journal
Woodbury County seeing 'high' level of COVID-19 transmission
SIOUX CITY -- Transmission of the novel coronavirus in Woodbury County has risen from medium to high, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's COVID Data Tracker. The level was calculated on July 28 using data from July 21 to 27. When community transmission is high, the CDC...
Sioux City Journal
MINI: About that AR-15 rifle
About that AR-15 rifle. It is not an assault rifle as it is not fully automatic and able to keep shooting as long as the trigger is depressed, or pulled back. It is semi-automatic and needs a trigger pull for each round fired, the same as any hand held revolver or pistol. There are already laws prohibiting civilian ownership of automatic weapons. -- Col. James E. Lalley, Ret., Sioux City.
Sioux City Journal
Cone Park employees give tips on summer tubing at the year-round Sioux City destination
SIOUX CITY — Seth Hodgins described Cone Park's new summer tubing track as "the next best thing since sliced bread." "I see all the kids. They're just having a bunch of fun. They like it," said the University of South Dakota freshman, who works at the Sioux City park. "It's new. It's just awesome!"
Sioux City Journal
Five more years: Sioux City Council votes 4-1 to extend management agreement for Tyson, Orpheum
SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Council, in a split decision Monday, agreed to extend the city's current agreement with OVG360, formerly Spectra, for the management and operation of the Tyson Events Center and Orpheum Theatre for a duration of five years and, potentially, another five years after that.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Council advances Hamilton Boulevard Paving Improvements Project
SIOUX CITY — By voting in favor of its consent agenda Monday, the Sioux City Council adopted plans, specifications, form of contract and estimated cost for the construction of the Hamilton Boulevard Paving Improvements Project. The project has two sites: Hamilton Boulevard and West Third Street, which includes the...
Sioux City Journal
FAA, NTSB to investigate fatal plane crash near Ute, Iowa
UTE, Iowa — The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate a Saturday plane crash near the Monona County community of Ute that left the pilot dead. At around 1:09 p.m. Saturday, the Monona County 911 center received a call of an aircraft that had...
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Musketeers split two scrimmages against Omaha at 40-man camp
SIOUX CITY – Brian Nicholas and Ben Poitras each had a good day Sunday at the Sioux City Musketeers 40-man camp at IBP Ice Center. Both skaters scored goals in a twinbill split against the Omaha Lancers. The Lancers won Game 1 4-3, while the Musketeers won the nightcap 8-1.
Sioux City Journal
WATCH NOW: Johnnie Bolin reflects on his late brother Tommy Bolin and their Hall of Fame induction
SIOUX CITY — The late Tommy Bolin, a legendary musician from such groups as Zephyr, the James Gang and Deep Purple, earned a posthumous spot on the Iowa Rock 'n Roll Music Association (IRRMA) Hall of Fame, based on his work as a teenager in a band called A Patch of Blue.
Sioux City Journal
MINI: Demonstration turned riot at Capitol on Jan. 6 wasn't an insurrection
Food for thought: Aside from the obvious politically motivated intent of the Jan. 6 hearings, why would adjudicating these events “Trump” adjudication of all the incomprehensible damage done to a myriad of American cities the summer of 2020? How do the words “All men are created equal” hold different significance/importance when Washington policy makers are involved? It begs deep soul searching to determine where us “insignificant” folk fit in. The two-hour demonstration turned riotous on Jan. 6 was certainly not an insurrection and if that had truly been the intent, it would have occurred. -- William Stewart, Sioux City.
Sioux City Journal
Explorers survive scare, complete sweep of first place Chicago
SIOUX CITY – According to Explorers manager Steve Montgomery, the biggest play of the season to this point happened Sunday evening in Sioux City’s 8-7 win over Chicago. With one out in an 8-6 game in the top of the ninth inning, a line drive by Grant Kay landed for a base hit and K.C. Hobson was headed home for the Chicago Dogs.
Sioux City Journal
South Dakota football coach Bob Nielson to rely on team depth this season
The University of South Dakota football program returns a majority of players from last year’s FCS-playoff team, and coach Bob Nielson said on Tuesday that the Coyotes are mostly healthy and ready to go as fall camp starts this week. Nielson was one of six Missouri Valley Football Conference...
Sioux City Journal
MINI: A recent editorial blamed the doubling of the world's population as the cause of global warming
A recent editorial blamed the doubling of the world's population as the cause of global warming. This kind of thinking would also say that not closing the border of the United States and other developed countries will lead to more car drivers, homes to heat, and increased consumption of consumer goods. God forbid that common sense replaces compassion. --Donald Parson, Sioux City.
