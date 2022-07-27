ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relentless pressing and a watertight defence make Germany a menacing threat for England in the Euro 2022 final... but their lack of killer instinct and options from the bench could give the Lionesses the edge at Wembley

By Kathryn Batte
 3 days ago

Germany will face England in the final of Euro 2022 after beating France 2-1 on Wednesday.

A brace for Alexandra Popp saw them past a Merle Frohms own goal. Germany have won the tournament eight times, and are looking in excellent form.

Ahead of Sunday's final at Wembley, Kathryn Batte looks at Germany's strengths and weaknesses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e7uKQ_0gvGylHr00
Alexandra Popp sent Germany into the Euro 2022 final with a brace against France

Strengths

Efficient is the best way to describe the German’s performance at Euro 2022. They are the most organised team at this tournament and had not conceded a goal on their journey to the semi-final.

They have an excellently balanced midfield with Lena Oberdorf in the holding role while Lina Magull and Sara Dabritz provide the creativity.

Germany have also been good at pressing teams into making mistakes in their own penalty area, something Spain and Austria both fell victim to.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39iLn4_0gvGylHr00
Germany are excellently balanced in the midfield with Lena Oberdorf strong in the holding role

Weaknesses

While Germany are solid and hard to break down, they sometimes lack a ruthless edge in front of goal.

They perhaps do not have the same strength in depth as England, who have numerous goal-scoring options from the bench.

Klara Buhl had been one of their best players in the tournament but is a doubt for the final after testing positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n7zxf_0gvGylHr00
Klara Buhl has been one of Germany's best players but is a risk due to testing positive for Covid

