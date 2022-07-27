Report: Chelsea Offered PSG Star Thilo Kehrer But Rejected The French Side

The 26-year-old had the chance to play at Stamford Bridge but remains with the Ligue 1 outfit currently.

According to SPORTBILD head of football Christian Falk, the player has been offered out by the French giants, but the Blues apparently weren't tempted.

Chelsea's defence have been undergoing a sizable transformation this season.

The departure of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen to Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively.

It is rumoured that defenders Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta may also be looking for a way out of Stamford Bridge.

With the significant departures, the Blues have been involved in multiple talks to replace the defenders who have left.

The addition of Kalidou Koulibaly to the backline is a welcome helping hand, but it is suggested that Chelsea will need at least another centreback.

The London club did hold talks with Sevilla for young defensive sensation Jules Kounde, but with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirming that a verbal agreement with Barcelona has been reached, the option is out of reach for the Blues.

Chelsea are still on the lookout for another option, but according to the report, the side aren't interested in what PSG have to offer, and the Parisian outfit will have to find another club to offload their defender.

