Lake Michigan drowning victim excelled on college football field, in classroom

N Smith
3d ago
The city of Muskegon should put life guards on the beach. Had there been one on the beach that day, they would have blown their whistle and demanded that guy to get out of the water! After all, there was a red flag warning and people need to be reminded of how dangerous Lake Michigan really is!
Debbie Burtwell
3d ago
All Lakes are Dangerous. I Live on Lake Huron. When the Coast Guard, Comes Though and Tells People, to Get Off, the Lake NOW. They don't listen. They go the other way. People, don't listen. Nor do they read the signs, that are posted.😐
