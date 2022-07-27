ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon, MI

Lake Michigan drowning victim excelled on college football field, in classroom

By John Agar
The Grand Rapids Press
The Grand Rapids Press
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.mlive.com

Comments / 13

N Smith
3d ago

The city of Muskegon should put life guards on the beach. Had there been one on the beach that day, they would have blown their whistle and demanded that guy to get out of the water! After all, there was a red flag warning and people need to be reminded of how dangerous Lake Michigan really is!

Reply(3)
3
Debbie Burtwell
3d ago

All Lakes are Dangerous. I Live on Lake Huron. When the Coast Guard, Comes Though and Tells People, to Get Off, the Lake NOW. They don't listen. They go the other way. People, don't listen. Nor do they read the signs, that are posted.😐

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbus Township, MI
State
Ohio State
Muskegon, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Muskegon, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Michigan#Drowning#Capital University#Swimming#Division#The Capital Family
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Grand Rapids Press

The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids, MI
22K+
Followers
27K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.com

 https://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/

Comments / 0

Community Policy