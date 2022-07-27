Officers report fatal 3-vehicle wreck on Highway 194 near Duluth

WCCO digital headlines: Afternoon of July 27, 2022 01:55

SOLWAY TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office responded to a car crash that they say was fatal late this morning about 14 miles outside Duluth.

Around 11 a.m. officers say a Toyota was stopped behind another vehicle waiting to turn southbound on Canosa Road from Highway 194 westbound. A Subaru failed to stop in time behind the Toyota, striking it before swerving into oncoming traffic.

The Subaru overturned into the opposite lanes of Highway 194, striking a Cadillac traveling eastbound.

The driver of the Cadillac, 87-year-old Wayne Ward of Madeira Beach, Fla. died as a result of the crash.

The Subaru driver, a 24-year-old from Hermantown, was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.