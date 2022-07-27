ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Officers report fatal 3-vehicle wreck on Highway 194 near Duluth

By WCCO Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bbNG5_0gvGvkwP00

WCCO digital headlines: Afternoon of July 27, 2022 01:55

SOLWAY TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office responded to a car crash that they say was fatal late this morning about 14 miles outside Duluth.

Around 11 a.m. officers say a Toyota was stopped behind another vehicle waiting to turn southbound on Canosa Road from Highway 194 westbound. A Subaru failed to stop in time behind the Toyota, striking it before swerving into oncoming traffic.

The Subaru overturned into the opposite lanes of Highway 194, striking a Cadillac traveling eastbound.

The driver of the Cadillac, 87-year-old Wayne Ward of Madeira Beach, Fla. died as a result of the crash.

The Subaru driver, a 24-year-old from Hermantown, was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Duluth, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Solway, MN
City
Duluth, MN
City
Hermantown, MN
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Duluth, MN
Accidents
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wayne Ward
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Subaru
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Cadillac
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
70K+
Followers
22K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy