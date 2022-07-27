Missoula Public Library picks up international honor

MISSOULA - The Missoula Public Library has earned a prestigious international award.

Missoula's library was named Public Library of 2022 in an international design competition.

It’s the first library from America to win the award and it comes with a $5,000 prize.

The competition included finalists from Saudi Arabia, Denmark, and Latvia.

The judges noted that Missoula's Public Library was exceptional for its sustainable design, beautiful architecture, and wealth of places for the community to meet.

One judge said, "it’s a library that you would relish having in your own local area. It’s a library built for the future.”

I feel like this is acknowledgment that we are this community space and successfully being a community hub that is really well loved and well used,” said library executive director Slaven Lee.

“And there was so much work and partnering for the folks that made this happen. So, I just think this is a testament to what Missoulians can do when they come together,” Lee concluded.