More Ohioans should be eligible for help paying utility bills, under DeWine executive order

Ohio Utility Assistance Program

COLUMBUS — More Ohioans should now be eligible to get help paying their electric and natural gas bills.

Gov. Mike DeWine on Wednesday signed Executive Order 2022-12D, which authorizes the Ohio Department of Development to work in partnership with the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) to implement emergency rules that increase the income threshold for Ohio’s Percentage of Income Payment Plan (PIPP).

>> City of Fairborn sues 30+ companies alleging water contamination

The threshold will change from 150 percent of the federal poverty level to 175 percent.

The state development department has jurisdiction over PIPP for electric service. PUCO has jurisdiction over PIPP rules for natural gas service.

“With the rising costs of commodities, Ohioans are finding it harder to pay their utility bills,” DeWine said in a prepared statement. “By expanding eligibility for utility assistance programs, more Ohioans will get the help they need to pay their bills and keep their homes cool in the summer and warm in the winter.”

PIPP helps eligible Ohioans manage their energy bills year-round. Utility payments are based on a percentage of the monthly household income and are consistent year-round. Customers that make their payments on-time and in-full may have the balance of their bills eliminated.

There are approximately 4.5 million regulated electricity customers and 3 million regulated natural gas customers in Ohio.

An overview of available energy assistance programs can be found below and on the governor’s website. PIPP eligibility, enrollment, and other assistance program information is available on the development’s website or by visiting energyhelp.ohio.gov.

©2022 Cox Media Group