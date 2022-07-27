ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

More Ohioans should be eligible for help paying utility bills, under DeWine executive order

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10BYU3_0gvGoFS700
Ohio Utility Assistance Program

COLUMBUS — More Ohioans should now be eligible to get help paying their electric and natural gas bills.

Gov. Mike DeWine on Wednesday signed Executive Order 2022-12D, which authorizes the Ohio Department of Development to work in partnership with the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) to implement emergency rules that increase the income threshold for Ohio’s Percentage of Income Payment Plan (PIPP).

>> City of Fairborn sues 30+ companies alleging water contamination

The threshold will change from 150 percent of the federal poverty level to 175 percent.

The state development department has jurisdiction over PIPP for electric service. PUCO has jurisdiction over PIPP rules for natural gas service.

“With the rising costs of commodities, Ohioans are finding it harder to pay their utility bills,” DeWine said in a prepared statement. “By expanding eligibility for utility assistance programs, more Ohioans will get the help they need to pay their bills and keep their homes cool in the summer and warm in the winter.”

PIPP helps eligible Ohioans manage their energy bills year-round. Utility payments are based on a percentage of the monthly household income and are consistent year-round. Customers that make their payments on-time and in-full may have the balance of their bills eliminated.

There are approximately 4.5 million regulated electricity customers and 3 million regulated natural gas customers in Ohio.

An overview of available energy assistance programs can be found below and on the governor’s website. PIPP eligibility, enrollment, and other assistance program information is available on the development’s website or by visiting energyhelp.ohio.gov.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 24

Amanda Gregory
3d ago

My electric company doesnt offer pipp. Dewine needs to make sure all electric companies in ohio offer pipp. Buckeye Rural you pay or get shut off.

Reply
13
Keith Kerg
2d ago

o and they say at the Job center I get to much in my household to be able to get food stamps LoL yeah right 👍 u never get ahead if you get a raise on one thing they will Find something else to take from you medical or something they Don't Want people to be able to be Good in retirement or even if you work right now if you do get a good job making good money they take your Medicaid Ohio dont want people to live good well maybe its Dewine what is Ohio doing with the federal COVID relief program they just got 2.6 billion and they were just bragging on here that Ohio had a great fiscal year they Always say they are putting it back in the Rainy day funds LoL the Dewine administration fund if you ask me this guy just Doesn't want to help Ohioans Period!!!!

Reply
8
Damien Scott
3d ago

just about right right people who miss payments because they have to choose what gets paid each month and what doesn't get the bone Pop use to tell them your name Is in the hay but I can always take it out !!

Reply(1)
6
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Columbus, OH
Fairborn, OH
Business
Fairborn, OH
Government
City
Fairborn, OH
Local
Ohio Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Dewine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Executive Order#Bills#Natural Gas#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Politics Governor#Ohioans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
90K+
Followers
117K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy