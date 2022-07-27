LSU Outfielder Gavin Dugas Officially Announces Return to Baton Rouge

LSU outfielder Gavin Dugas has officially announced his return to Baton Rouge after going undrafted in the 2022 MLB Draft. Dugas, who wore the coveted No. 8 jersey for the Tigers last season, provides LSU with a key veteran to this already gifted roster.

Dugas took to Instagram to announce his return with the caption “One last ride!”

The consistent hitter for the Tigers played in 39 games last season with 32 starts and had a .306 batting average in 108 plate appearances. Dugas had 33 hits, eight doubles, five home runs, and 25 RBI.

His production in 2022 didn’t quite mirror the success he had in 2021 though. Dugas led LSU in RBI with 66 in 2021 and added 19 home runs. Now, he has the chance to return to form and put himself in better position for the 2023 MLB Draft.

Dugas embodies what it means to be a Tiger. His play on the field is one thing but his characteristics off the field are another. To return a player of his caliber and off the field traits is a big win for this LSU program.

This program has had quite the offseason. Losing recruiting coordinator Dan Fitzgerald and pitching coach Jason Kelly to head coaching gigs elsewhere, Coach Johnson has had his work cut out for him in a short period, but now it’s all starting to come together.

Heading into 2023, this Tigers squad is looking scary. Returning nearly the entire starting lineup from 2022 and adding a top transfer portal class, this roster is poised to make a postseason run next season. Not to mention head coach Jay Johnson’s incredible 2022 recruiting class being added into the mix.