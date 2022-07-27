Chris Woakes could MISS the T20 World Cup in October as he prepares to have knee surgery... leaving England at risk of heading to the tournament in Australia with a lack of seam-bowling experience

Chris Woakes will undergo knee surgery on Thursday , potentially ruling him out of the T20 World Cup in Australia in October.

Thanks to a variety of injuries to his shoulder, knee and ankle, Woakes has bowled only nine overs since England’s tour of the West Indies in March – all in a Second XI game for Warwickshire a month ago.

Now cartilage trouble in his left knee has prompted an operation. If his recovery is slow, he will struggle to make the seven-match T20 series in Pakistan, starting on September 22 – his last chance to prove his fitness ahead of the World Cup. England’s first game is against Afghanistan in Perth on October 22.

Chris Woakes (above) will undergo knee surgery on Thursday, which comes as blow to England

With both Mark Wood, who recently underwent a second operation on his right elbow, and Jofra Archer already facing a battle to make the competition, England risk going into the World Cup light on seam-bowling experience.

And there was another fast-bowling scare yesterday when Jaime Overton, who made his Test debut against New Zealand last month, suffered an ankle injury during a championship game for Surrey at The Oval.

Overton, who was in the mix for the first Test against South Africa at Lord’s starting on August 18, landed awkwardly and collapsed as he attempted to bowl his sixth delivery in Warwickshire’s second innings, and had to be helped off the field.