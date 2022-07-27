$10,000 reward for Clays Ferry Overlook vandalism arrest

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — High above the Kentucky River along Interstate 75 sit the Clays Ferry Overlook. The historic wall is also the site of recent vandalism that’s frustrating property owner Jay Webb.

“Saturday evening, I came by and out of the corner of my eye I caught these capstones, and I thought someone had stolen them,” Webb told LEX 18. “So I stopped and looked, and it looked like they tipped them across the back, and a few of them were busted and broken.”

Webb is talking about a section of wall along the overlook, which is located on property he purchased last fall. One of his goals is to preserve the overlook, which has stood since 1934, even as the land below was abandoned over the decades.

“We worked really hard here for the last 6 to 8 months, and for someone to just tear it up for no reason,” Webb said.

Since he discovered the damage to the capstones, Webb has offered up $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest. The owners of nearby restaurant Proud Mary’s heard about the vandalism and matched the reward for a total of $10,000.

They’re not the only ones who want to help. According to Webb, someone offered to help fix the damage. He’s planning to place more cameras along the wall as well.

“Please don't do it anymore,” he said. “We're trying to make this something for the public to enjoy again.”

This isn’t the first time the property has been damaged. Webb says someone stole capstones along another section of the wall before he bought the land. In addition, someone cut off the chain on one part of the overlook.