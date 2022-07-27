ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lagrange, GA

Woman found stabbed to death in LaGrange

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=192ov4_0gvGitX500
Fort Drive in LaGrange (Google Maps)

LaGrange police say a woman was found stabbed to death early Wednesday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police were patrolling in the area of Fort Drive around 2:30 a.m. when they found a woman dead.

The woman has since been identified as Breanna Burgess. Police said she was stabbed to death.

Police have not said if they have been able to identify a suspect.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Anyone with information is asked to call the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

Tractor-trailer crashes off of I-20, ends up in someone’s backyard The wreck happened along Interstate 20 East between Wesley Chapel and Panola Roads.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lagrange, GA
Lagrange, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv News#Crime Stoppers#Police#Violent Crime#Wsb Tv#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
171K+
Followers
119K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy