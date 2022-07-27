Woman found stabbed to death in LaGrange

Fort Drive in LaGrange (Google Maps)

LaGrange police say a woman was found stabbed to death early Wednesday morning.

Police were patrolling in the area of Fort Drive around 2:30 a.m. when they found a woman dead.

The woman has since been identified as Breanna Burgess. Police said she was stabbed to death.

Police have not said if they have been able to identify a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

