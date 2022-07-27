www.southsoundbiz.com
24 Hours: Naomi Sky
Anyone who attended the sixth annual Washington Center for Women in Business and Thurston Economic Development Council Inspire Conference in early May likely will remember Naomi Sky: Hers was the first and last face attendees saw during the virtual event. Sky has led three of the last six Inspireevents, all...
Thurston EDC Awards Local Organizations 2022 Economic Courage Award
Organizations that have shown perseverance and the ability to thrive in today’s ever-changing business climate were honored by the Thurston Economic Development Council (EDC) at a recent Hootenanny event. The gathering, which was held in Lacey last month, featured food and drinks, games, live music, and entertainment like the...
Tacoma's Degrees of Change Celebrating 20th Anniversary with Event
Tacoma nonprofit Degrees of Change is celebrating 20 years of community service with an anniversary convention this week. Since 2002, Degrees of Change has worked to help members of local underserved communities grow into leaders and foster a more diverse and equitable community. Part of Degrees of Change’s work is its Act Six program, which provides promising young scholars from diverse backgrounds with higher education scholarships and leadership training.
Kitsap Bank
Kitsap Bank is a proudly independent, multi-generational family and women-owned bank. Founded in Port Orchard, Washington in 1908, the bank operates 18 locations in six Western Washington counties. At over $1.7 billion in assets, Kitsap Bank provides a full range of financial services to commercial and individual banking clients. As...
