State trooper suspended, faces sexual assault allegations
SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut state trooper was suspended on Wednesday following sexual assault allegations, Connecticut State Police said.
According to CSP, Southbury constables were called to a home on Old Field Road around 1:30 a.m. after an individual at the residence made allegations against Connecticut State Trooper Jose Campos. This prompted a sexual assault investigation, police said.
CSP said Campos was suspended, pending the outcome of this investigation, and his police powers were revoked.
Neighbors in the area told News 8 that police had been present all morning.
“When I came out this morning, it was about 11:30, and I noticed there were a ton of cars out there, and then when I saw the Major Crimes van or truck, whatever you want to call it, I knew something was terribly wrong,” one neighbor told News 8.
The neighbor noted that he’s been a Southbury resident for 44 years and that’s the first time he’s seen such a big police presence in his neighborhood.
