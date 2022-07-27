84-Year-Old Retired Priest Accused of Molesting Young Boy

explorevenango.com
⭐️J⭐️
6d ago
Pope looks like you need God’s interventions not just your sorrydoesn’t get it with some Priests needs to be turned over to the World’s God’s Children
Reply
4
Lyle Hinebaugh
5d ago
Hes probably been getting away with it for 60 years ! With the help of the church , of course !
Reply
8
Reader2
5d ago
It’s usually religious conservatives in positions of power who abuse and sex traffic: priests, church and youth pastors, teachers, coaches, politicians, sometimes police etc… They think everyone is subordinate to their will.
Reply
3
Related
Former West Virginia teacher sentenced to 10 years for abuse of special needs student
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A former teacher accused of abusing a special needs child at Holz Elementary has been sentenced to 10 years in jail. In late May of 2022, 67-year-old Nancy Boggs, of Charleston, pleaded guilty to 10 counts of battery. These charges include Boggs hitting a student with a cabinet door, pulling a student by […]
Metro News
Police: Shooter and victim in fatal shooting both thought gun was unloaded
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A man died Monday night at a residence on Charleston’s West Side after being shot in the head. Charleston police said Dominque Poindexter 22, of Charleston, and a friend had been drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana all evening at a house in the 500 block of Wyoming Street. Police said they were also playing with a firearm that both thought was unloaded.
WV lawmaker arrested for driving revoked DUI
WELCH, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia House of Delegates member Clifton “Clif” Moore was arrested Monday on a DUI charge. Reports from the McDowell County Sheriff’s Department indicate that the arrest was made Monday, August 1, for two counts of driving revoked DUI (2nd offense.) The...
explore venango
Local Woman Charged With Aggravated Assault After Striking Victim in Head With Piece of Wood
CLINTONVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is facing aggravated assault and related charges for reportedly striking a woman in the head with a piece of wood during a dispute in Clintonville Borough on Saturday night. Court documents indicate the Polk Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
UPDATE: Man killed in Caldwell hit and run
UPDATE (MONDAY, AUGUST 1, 2022, 2:23 P.M.) CALDWELL, WV (WVNS) — The identity of a man who was killed during a hit and run in the Caldwell area was released. Teddy Dean Moore, 24, of White Sulphur Springs was hit and killed by a vehicle early Friday morning, July 29, 2022. Trooper First Class D.P. […]
Grandmother wanted in connection to overdose of 10-month-old
Police say they responded to the 400 block of Fair Oaks Street in McKees Rocks Sunday evening and found the baby unresponsive.
Man who shot Pennsylvania state trooper also had role in Ohio murder-for-hire plot
A man accused of shooting a state trooper in Pennsylvania had served time in prison for his role in a 2005 murder-for-hire plot in Ohio. State police say two troopers had observed a disturbance and 41-year-old Damian Bradford shot a trooper in the leg as they struggled Friday inside a store in Aliquippa. The wounded […]
explore venango
Police Investigating Theft of ATV Parts in Richland Township
RICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police are investigating the theft of ATV parts in Richland Township. According to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers, the theft occurred on Wednesday, July 20, from a barn along Master Road, in Richland Township, Clarion County. Among the items stolen were:. – Honda 3-wheeler engine;
IN THIS ARTICLE
explore venango
Police Release Details: Man Swerves to Miss Deer, Crashes Into Tree
SANDY LAKE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Utica man escaped injuries after he swerved to miss a deer and crashed his SUV. According to Mercer-based State Police, 61-year-old Daniel M. Schmidt, was traveling north on Glenn School Road in Sandy Lake Township, Mercer County, on July 4 around 11:37 p.m. when the accident happened.
Fayette County Man Sentenced to Prison for Federal Drug Crime
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Andrew Daniel Sprinkle, 35, of Oak Hill, was sentenced on Friday to seven years in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for distributing methamphetamine. According to court documents and statements made in court, Sprinkle admitted to selling methamphetamine to a confidential...
Metro News
West Virginia police departments, community to take part in National Night Out
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Law enforcement agencies from across West Virginia are preparing to host an annual event that promotes strong police-community partnerships. National Night Out is being held from 6-9 p.m. Tuesday. Some communities will be hosting block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts and other various events with safety demonstrations,...
explore venango
Teen Seriously Injured After Crashing into Tree
GREENE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area teen was seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash last week. (Photo courtesy of Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.) According to Mercer-based State Police, on July 25 around 5:46 p.m., a 17-year-old male from Greenville was driving a 2007 Toyota Corolla south on West Jamestown Road in Greene Township, Mercer County.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WFMJ.com
Man convicted in plot to kill Hermitage doctor facing 13 charges in police shooting
A man convicted in the murder-for-hire case of a Mercer County doctor is back behind bars accused of shooting a Pennsylvania State Police officer. Damian Bradford,41, of Pittsburgh was arrested after allegedly shooting a trooper in the leg during a struggle at a convenience store in Aliquippa. Bradford faces 13...
wtae.com
Man charged in shooting Pa. state trooper previously pleaded guilty in murder-for-hire plot
ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — Pittsburgh's Action News 4 has learned 41-year-old Damian Bradford, the man charged inthe shooting of a state police trooper at an Aliquippa mini-mart, is the same Damian Bradford who previously pleaded guilty in a murder-for-hire plot that took the life of a local doctor. Watch the...
explore venango
BREAKING NEWS: Mother Accused of Abusing Infant Held for Court; Charges Against Father Dropped
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Aggravated assault, child endangerment, and related charges against a Franklin woman were held for court on Thursday stemming from a case in which multiple physical injuries to her three-week-old child were reportedly discovered at a Pittsburgh area hospital. Charges against the child’s father were dropped.
Suspects accused of killing a Washington County grandmother appear in court
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — It was an emotional day in court for the family of Kristin Barfield, a Washington County woman who police said was shot to death while sitting on her boyfriend’s front porch. “It was horrible to hear. I don’t know how I’m going to sleep...
explore venango
Police Release Details on Franklin Man Seriously Injured After Side-by-Side Struck by SUV on Bredinsburg Road
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man was seriously injured after his side-by-side was struck by an SUV on Bredinsburg Road on Thursday afternoon. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash occurred around 2:41 p.m. on Thursday, July 28, along Bredinsburg Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County. Police...
West Virginia man sentenced to over 8 years for possessing 913 grams of ‘meth’
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A Charleston man was sentenced to over eight years in prison for his involvement in a multi-state drug trafficking ring. According to court records, Jonathan Gregory Bush, 39, belonged to a multi-state methamphetamine distribution organization that operated in the Charleston area. Bush admitted he received large amounts of methamphetamine in Decatur, […]
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
North Huntingdon man charged with assault after police standoff
A 42-year-old North Huntingdon man fired 15-to-20 gunshots inside his house when police arrived Thursday to check on his welfare, leading to a six-hour standoff that ended peacefully, according to the criminal complaint filed in the case. Two North Huntingdon police officers said a gunshot was fired when they approached...
explore venango
$20k Stolen from Franklin Couple’s Bank Account
SANDYCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police say an investigation is underway into the theft of $20,000.00 from a Franklin couple’s bank account. According to a release issued on Saturday, troopers were dispatched to a Washington Boulevard residence on June 27 for a report of a theft.
Comments / 10