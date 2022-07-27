84-Year-Old Retired Priest Accused of Molesting Young Boy

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A man died Monday night at a residence on Charleston’s West Side after being shot in the head. Charleston police said Dominque Poindexter 22, of Charleston, and a friend had been drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana all evening at a house in the 500 block of Wyoming Street. Police said they were also playing with a firearm that both thought was unloaded.

CHARLESTON, WV ・ 23 HOURS AGO