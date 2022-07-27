Patriots sign DT Davon Godchaux to 2-year extension

The Patriots have signed defensive tackle Davon Godchaux to a two-year, $20.8 million extension, agents Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha have told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

According to Schefter, $17.85 million of the contract is fully guaranteed.

In his first season in New England last season, the 27-year-old Godchaux played in all 17 games and started 16 of them. He had 65 combined tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack and one forced fumble. He played 59.2% of all defensive snaps on the season, the most of any Patriots defensive lineman.

Godchaux spent his first four NFL seasons with the Miami Dolphins. His new contract locks him in with the Patriots through 2024 and sets the team up with him and Christian Barmore anchoring the interior of the defensive line for years to come.