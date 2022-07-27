General McLane Vocal Jazz Group Opens for Foreigner

www.erienewsnow.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
erienewsnow.com
A Look At What’s Ahead In This Week’s Lucille Ball Comedy Festival
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – After a two year hiatus, the Lucille Ball Comedy Festival returns this week, with organizers expecting thousands of tourists to flood the Jamestown area. Historically, the five day comedy festival has welcomed 15,000 people to Jamestown from nearly every state. This year, the...
erienewsnow.com
Benedictine Sisters Invite Goats to Big Meal
The Benedictine Sisters of Erie have a big landscaping project underway at the Glinodo Environmental Center across from their monastery in Harborcreek Township. The sisters made a careful decision on who they wanted to do the job. They decided on a herd of goats!. "We have a pretty big problem...
erienewsnow.com
Cochranton Community Fair Underway this Week
If you are looking for some summer fair fun, Crawford County is the place to be. The 93rd edition of the Cochranton Community Fair is in full swing. This week, there will be lots of animals, food and events like a woodsman contest and cornhole tournament. There will be music...
erienewsnow.com
Wedding Venue in Waterford Creating Lasting Memories for Erie Couples: Giving You the Business
Planning for a wedding can be fun yet overwhelming, but a married couple in Erie County is providing brides and grooms their expertise, and acres of beauty, history and options at their outdoor venue. Vince Mediate and his bride Christina had their wedding ceremony and reception at Argyll Abbey Estate.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
erienewsnow.com
Historic Jamestown Trolley Looking For A Permanent Home
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A historic Jamestown Trolley car is looking for a permanent home, a place where it can be on display for the public to see. Bob Johnston, founder of the Jamestown Trolley Car Restoration Project, began efforts to restore Car #93 in 1996, after he located and acquired the old trolley car.
erienewsnow.com
Candice Caffas Prayer Vigil Wednesday
Large scale search efforts have come to a halt in the search for 34 year old Candice Caffas, but volunteers have continued their own organized efforts. Candice has special needs, and was reported missing by her mother earlier this month. She was known to be wearing eyeglasses, a purple T-shirt, orange pants with flower designs and purple and blue sneakers.
erienewsnow.com
Fire Damages Fredonia Pub
FREDONIA, NY (WNY News Now) – A fire caused damage to a local pub in the village of Fredonia on Monday afternoon. First responders were called to Heenan’s Irish Pub at 39 East Main Street around 3 p.m. When crews arrived on scene, they reported smoke billowing from...
erienewsnow.com
Paving Work to Start on Buxton Rd. in Venango County
A $1.4 million resurfacing project on Buxton Rd. in Venango County is scheduled to start later this month, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Tuesday. Crews will pave 6.10 miles from the intersection with Route 8 in Cherrytree Township to Route 428 in Plum Township. Work will include milling...
IN THIS ARTICLE
erienewsnow.com
Erie Man Pleads Guilty in Drug Dealing Conspiracy
An Erie man pleaded guilty to federal charges after investigators seized cocaine destined for Erie from Puerto Rico, according to the U.S. Department of Justice on Tuesday. Abimael Arroyo-Garcia, 36, entered the plea to two counts of violating federal drug laws. He was involved in a conspiracy to deal large...
Comments / 0