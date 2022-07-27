ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Why Madison, WI is a Top 100 Best Place to Live

livability.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
livability.com

Comments / 1

Me You
2d ago

was best in 1990 per money magazine. there is almost daily , shots fired. cars getting stolen , assaults, destroying property and so on. no where in madison is safe. rent went sky high, the wheel tax! thats a sticker shock. so bicycles can have a lane and a path and the stop light , yet no license, no wheel tax . maybe this is the last year of top 100 but next year do some research.. its sad how madison was a good place to live

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison, WI
Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
City
Madison, WI
State
Wisconsin State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Madison
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#Travel Guide#What To Do#Economy#Infrastructure#Travel Beach#Beaches#Uw
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Travel

Comments / 0

Community Policy