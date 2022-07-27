SHERIFF: East Texas woman arrested for husband’s murder

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas woman was arrested and charged with murder in connection to the slaying of her husband, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said that 32-year-old Samantha Stewart called the sheriff’s office on Tuesday at approximately 9:53 p.m. and told authorities a person broke into their residence and killed her husband, 32-year-old Jeffrey Stewart. Samantha lives off of FM 352 in Corrigan.

The Corrigan Police Department and sheriff’s office arrived at the scene and secured the area. Authorities investigated the crime scene and they interviewed witnesses, family and Samantha. After the investigation, Samantha was arrested.

Justice of the Peace Sarah Rasberry conducted the inquest and ordered an autopsy from the Harris County Medical Examiner’s Office.

“We would like to thank the Texas Rangers and Corrigan Police Department for their assistance in this case,” said the sheriff’s office.

Samantha was booked into the Polk County Jail and her bond was set $500,000.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.