North Dakota abortion trigger ban blocked

This story has been updated at 5:45 p.m. with an official statement from the Attorney General’s office.

NORTH DAKOTA ( KXNET ) — North Dakota’s trigger ban has been blocked by a state court in response to a lawsuit filed by the Center for Reproductive Rights, Weil, Gotshal & Manges, and Tom Dickson of Dickson Law Office.

Abortion care will continue at Red River Women’s Clinic, the last remaining abortion clinic in North Dakota, as the case proceeds.

“We’re relieved that a North Dakota state court has blocked its devastating trigger ban for now. If allowed to go into effect, this near-total abortion ban would close the state’s sole abortion clinic, leaving North Dakotans with no clinic within the state to turn for essential health care. We will do everything in our power to fight this ban and keep abortion accessible in North Dakota for as long as possible,” said Meetra Mehdizadeh, staff attorney at the Center for Reproductive Rights.

“In light of State District Court Judge Bruce Romanick’s decision issued today, I will officially re-certify what has been clear from the day that the United States Supreme Court handed down its decision in Dobbs: Roe v. Wade has been reversed, and NDCC 12.1-31-12 shall be given its full effect, in accordance with its provisions. My certification will be Legislative Council before 6 p.m. today, July 27, 2022,” said Drew Wrigley, Attorney General.

