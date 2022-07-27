ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York moving ahead with ‘congestion pricing’ toll plan

By Associated Press
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DZzGG_0gvGaAy400

NEW YORK (AP) — New York is inching toward becoming the first U.S. city to charge motorists an extra fee for entering its most congested areas.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority said Wednesday a long-delayed environmental assessment should be released by federal regulators next month, to be followed by public hearings. The MTA also named the members of a board that will decide the plan’s pricing, discounts and exemptions.

The money from the tolls will fund the MTA’s subway and bus improvements. Some lawmakers in New Jersey have said the plan is unfair because motorists already pay tolls at bridges and tunnels, and they have proposed legislation to blunt its impact.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Traffic
New York City, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tolls#Congestion Pricing#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
MTA
PIX11

PIX11

42K+
Followers
10K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy