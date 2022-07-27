This 12-story residential tower called The Jones is proposed for downtown Fort Worth

The Jones, a 12-story apartment building planned for downtown Fort Worth, is the latest residential project under development in the city’s urban core. Resia Residential

A 408-unit residential tower is proposed for downtown Fort Worth, according to plans submitted for review.

Miami-based developer Resia intends to build the 12-story building along Jones Street across from the Fort Worth Central Station and near the city’s convention center. The site is currently a surface parking lot.

The development, called The Jones, is the latest among several major residential projects in downtown, and one of the largest in terms of units. Plans submitted to the city’s downtown design review board show 240 one-bedroom units, 144 two-bedroom units and 24 three-bedroom units.

The building will have a 10-story parking garage with space for 510 vehicles, or roughly a little more than one car per unit. It’s not clear how parking will be divided, but the building will benefit from its proximity to the Fort Worth rail station. Residents would be able to easily commute between Fort Worth and Dallas or take advantage of a straight-shot TEXRail ride to DFW Airport.

Resia, formerly AHS Residential, is developing the 322-unit Rayzor Ranch multifamily housing on Heritage Trail in Denton, as well as other projects in Dallas, Houston and Atlanta.

The developer wasn’t available Wednesday to discuss the Fort Worth project and its timeline. Resia describes itself as a “vertically integrated real estate company that develops, builds and manages multi-family rental communities across the United States.”

While The Jones would not the tallest building in Fort Worth, it is one of several major residential projects being developed downtown.

The 27-story apartment complex Deco 969 is going up at 969 Commerce St. near the convention center. That building is expected to bring 320 units of luxury residential housing to downtown.

Others include a 16-story mixed-use building for the northwest corner of 7th and Henderson streets, a 12-story residential building proposed for 1000 W. Weatherford St., and the active senior living facility planned for the historic public market building near Henderson Street and West Lancaster Avenue.

These projects are expected to bring a total of around 1,730 units of housing to downtown Fort Worth.