El Paso, TX

El Paso man arrested, accused of raping 7-year-old child 10 to 20 times

By Jamel Valencia
KFOX 14
 3 days ago
Nana SS
3d ago

I hope he rots and gets no mercy for hurting that poor baby girl. May God be with her and help her heal mentally, physically and emotionally ♥️🙏🙏🙏

Jose Ortega
3d ago

Sick SOB. TDCJ please let the inmates know what he did when he arrives.

Texan Through & Through
3d ago

Poor baby girl. It’s heartbreaking that babies have to learn that monsters are real.

