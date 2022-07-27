Anger boils over at San Pedro meeting after Peck Park fatal shooting: 'You did absolutely nothing'

SAN PEDRO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Community members met Tuesday at Peck Park in San Pedro, where two people were shot and killed and seven others were wounded on Sunday.

This comes as new details have emerged that the shooting happened at a baseball game organized to promote peace between gangs.

On Wednesday, the coroner's office identified the two people who were killed in the shooting: Tashman Williams, 31, of Compton; and Carlyle Phillips, 29, of Cypress.

Community members are angry at local leaders for not doing more to prevent violence.

"You guys are being hypocrites. Get off your asses and do something down here," one man said at the community meeting.

There was a lot of anger from residents who spoke out, demanding answers after nine people were shot during a dispute involving more than one person with a gun. Four guns were recovered at the scene.

"Peck Park has been an issue. Not only on Sunday, it has been an issue for years and you need police presence. It's not a safe place for young families," said one woman who received a round of applause after her comment.

Two of those nine shooting victims did not survive.

The Los Angeles Police Department said it happened at a baseball game held by a group trying to stop gang violence.

That game was permitted for 100 people, but around 500 people showed up.

More than 50 shots were fired.

LAPD said the shooting was not gang-on gang versus each other, but rather a couple of individuals that they identified as being involved in a dispute. They said the two individuals decided to bring it to the park on Sunday to settle that dispute.

"All of a sudden, shots ring out. First thing you do is try to cover your loved ones and try to get somewhere where a bullet won't hit you," said Ba, an Individuals Lowrider Car Club member.

Those who were at the scene describe total chaos.

"People running everywhere, trying to drive to get out. Wrecking, bumping cars," said Andre Pierson, the vice president of the National Low Rider Association. "I've been in gang intervention for a long time and that's one of the most horrific scenes I've seen."

In the wake of the shooting, all Sunday permits in Peck Park have now been canceled and police are promising more patrols in the area.

Police said there will be cops in cars, bicycles, ATVs and horses to increase their presence in the area.

But some residents said it's too little, too late.

"Us neighbors saw a potential problem here, and you guys in leadership positions saw the same problem and you did absolutely nothing," another man said at the meeting.