House to posthumously award Congressional Gold Medal to the four Americans killed in Benghazi

U.S. Capitol building. Photo credit Getty Images

The U.S. House of Representatives voted on a bill Tuesday to posthumously award the four Americans who died in the 2012 terrorist attacks on the U.S. consulate in Benghazi, Libya, the Congressional Gold Medal.

The vote was taken by voice, and the chamber approved the measure to award the medal to J. Christopher Stevens, who was U.S. ambassador to Libya at the time: Sean Smith, who served as a State Department information management officer in Benghazi; and Tyrone Woods and Glen Doherty, who were Navy SEALS and CIA security contractors.

On Sept. 11, 2012, a coalition of extremists attacked U.S. facilities in Benghazi, and during the attacks, the four men lost their lives. The bill comes as the country approaches the 10-year mark since their deaths.

One sponsor of the bill, Rep. Stephen Lynch (D-Mass.), shared while debating on the House floor on Tuesday that it is “more than fitting” that the four men receive the Congressional Gold Medal.

“In view of the approaching 10th anniversary of those terrorist attacks against the U.S. consulate, the nearby classified annex, and personnel in Benghazi, Libya, it is more than fitting we bestow the gold medal on these four fallen American heroes who bravely defended our compound and dedicated their lives to patriotic service on behalf of the United States of America,” Lynch said.

The Congressional Gold Medal is the highest expression of national appreciation, and the four Americans will receive it “in recognition of their contributions to the Nation.”

The award will be given to the Central Intelligence Agency Museum for display after it is awarded to them.

While debating the bill on the House floor, several members of congress shared their thoughts on the four late Americans. Rep. Ann Wagner (R-Mo.) shared that they “served honorably and died in service to our country.” Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) called the four men “shining examples of our shared American values.”

“As we come upon the 10-year anniversary of their tragic deaths, we as a nation mourn the loss of these shining examples of our shared American values,” Waters said. “And to their loved ones who carry their memories with them today and always, we offer our sincerest condolences and profound gratitude for their tireless efforts to preserve their legacy.”