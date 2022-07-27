Council shares action plan in response to Ohio abortion law

Toledo City Council members want to move forward on action in response to Ohio’s new abortion law, putting forth a six-point plan in a letter released to the public on Wednesday as part of an effort to assist city residents who may be seeking services.

The letter, signed by 10 of council’s 12 members:

calls for abortion coverage to be included in the insurance plans of city employees

asks prosecutors not to enforce “abortion ban-related crimes”

seeks to prevent data collection of residents seeking abortion and organizations assisting them

asks for a practical funding plan for abortion care and comprehensive sex education

asks the administration to seek avenues for the decriminalization of abortion in Toledo.

The proposed actions come in response to the six-week abortion ban put in place by the state of Ohio after Roe vs. Wade was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court on June 24. Without the landmark case that had stood since 1973, the issue of abortion was effectively handed back to the individual states.

The letter has been signed by councilmen Theresa Gadus, Nick Komives, Michele Grim, John Hobbs III, Cerssandra McPherson, Sam Melden, Vanice Williams, Tiffany Preston Whitman, council president pro tempore Theresa Morris, and council president Matt Cherry. Councilmen Katie Moline and George Sarantou had not signed the letter as of Wednesday evening.

Details of the plan garnered further discussion at a health promotion and access meeting on Wednesday afternoon.

“We will be discussing a range of polices that we can pursue to secure and strengthen access to abortion care and full spectrum reproductive health care, and to prevent our citizens from being punished for their private medical decisions,” said Ms. Grim, the committee chairman, prior to the meeting. “Toledo is a pro-choice city, let’s make sure our policies reflect that.”

Even if Toledo were to pass legislation, residents still may not be guaranteed full and complete protection from punishment from Ohio’s new abortion laws, as Pro-Choice Ohio deputy director Jaime Miracle explained to council.

“A city cannot overrule the state and make abortion legal, and a city cannot take away all of the risk of criminalization since the attorney general can come in and supersede city officials,” she said. “Even with an ordinance like this, doctors will be still facing the decision between treating that patient with the health care they need and going to prison or losing their medical license…but again, the city can reduce the harm, reduce the risk of that happening.”

Mr. Komives said that Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz has also signaled his support for council’s efforts.

“We’re committed because we have to be,” Mr. Komives said. “It’s just really the right thing to do in this moment.”

Nobody in the audience at the meeting came forward to speak in opposition of the ideas discussed by council.

Toledo is not the only city that has acted in response to Ohio’s decision. On Tuesday, Columbus City Council approved a package of legislation granting $1 million of support to those seeking abortions. Cincinnati City Council voted in June to ensure abortions were covered in insurance plans for city employees. Last week, Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb announced intentions to establish a $100,000 city fund that would cover travel costs of who residents needed to go out-of-state for abortion access.

After the meeting, Ms. Grim said that she would like to see the council move ahead with official action “as quickly as possible.” The next full meeting of Toledo City Council is scheduled for Aug. 16.

Provisions mentioned in Toledo City Council’s letter include:

City insurance plans: The city’s administration has already made a commitment to assess the current abortion coverage, increase access, and prepare for city employees who would need to travel out of state for an abortion, according to the letter. The city is self-insured.

Non-enforcement commitments: The letter asks the mayor and Toledo Police Department to use their available resources to combat gun violence and other issues facing the city, as opposed to on issues relating to abortion. Council has also called on Lucas County Prosecutor Julia Bates to ensure residents “will not be unnecessarily prosecuted for abortion ban-related issues.” The letter quotes the prosecutor as saying “Whether we like abortions or don’t like abortions – that isn’t our job.”

Data collection policies: Abortion advocates have warned about digital surveillance and data collection of those potentially seeking abortions. Council is seeking to “identify tangible ways” to prevent data harvesting from the state into patients and abortion-related organizations.

Practical abortion care funding: Council’s letter states that the city isn’t legally allowed to pay for an abortion, but they intend to explore “every option available” to cover practical expenses of residents traveling out of state to get an abortion. It also lists grant funding and trusted community organizations as possible funding avenues.

Funding comprehensive sex education: Expresses support for local programs that could be funded to educate youth on “healthy relationships, safe sex practices, and associated risks of sexual behavior.”

Decriminalization: The letter recognizes that the city cannot legislate abortion care, but council calls on the city’s administration to “seek all avenues to decriminalize abortion.”

First Published July 27, 2022, 9:27pm