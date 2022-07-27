ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas basketball nonconference schedule is loaded

By Kendall Hilton
The Lady Razorbacks have a non-conference schedule that includes a trip to the Bahamas, San Diego, and redemption.

Arkansas will begin their non-conference play on the road but will host seven non-conference games this season at Bud Walton Arena, beginning with Central Arkansas.

The schedule also includes two invitationals where they will compete against teams from the ACC, Pac 12, Big 12, and Big Ten. The first of the two, the U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam, is set for the end of November. Arkansas is set to play Northern Arizona (Thursday, Nov. 24 at 5:45 p.m.), Clemson (Friday, Nov. 25 at 8 p.m.), and Kansas State (Saturday, Nov. 26 at 8 p.m.)

In December, they will participate in the San Diego Invitational, with games against Oregon, Ohio State, and Virginia Tech.

“There is no question this non-conference slate will have us ready for SEC play,” said head coach, Mike Neighbors. “Coach [Todd] Schaefer works year around to ensure we build an NCAA-worthy schedule. It’s a puzzle that changes until the last contract is signed, sealed, and delivered.”

Neighbors coached the Lady Razorbacks to an 11-5 non-conference record last season, finishing 18-14 on the year. Crieghton return to the schedule, as they will host Arkansas on December 17.

