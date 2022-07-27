Keep your cool and plan your week ahead with WNC Parent

Cool off with a free water event this week, catch a movie, or join in some festival fun. It’s the last bit of summer – according to the school calendar, but not necessarily the weather forecast. We hope you will take us with you as you take a break. Read our July stories online at wncparent.com and look ahead at August later this week.

Stay in touch on social media @wncparent, and get your organization’s family-friendly events on our calendar by emailing chris@worthyplace.com.

Free water events are offered by Asheville Parks and Recreation. Wear swimsuits and bring your own towels. All dates and times are subject to weather conditions. Events include Malvern Thrills Water Day at Malvern Hills Park 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. July 30, Walton Street Water Days at Walton Street Park 1 – 4 p.m. Aug. 3 and 8, and Toddler Water Days at Tempie Avery Montford Community Center 10 a.m. – noon Aug. 6 and Sept. 3. For details, visit ashevillenc.gov/news/community-members-can-stay-cool-at-asheville-parks-recreations-free-water-events.

Twilight in the Treetops is at 8 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 3 at Adventure Center of Asheville. Climb 10 – 50 feet in the air as the sun sets and thousands of colored lights illuminate the aerial trails and challenges. Ages 4 and older. For reservations, call 877-247-5539 or visit ashevilletreetopsadventurepark.com.

The 2022 Summer Festival is noon – 7 p.m. July 30 at Grove Arcade. The event includes indoor and outdoor games and activities, live music, food, children’s activities and more. Visit grovearcade.com.

Shindig On the Green is at 7 p.m. July 30 in Pack Square Park. The event includes music, dancing, storytelling and more. Visit folkheritage.org/asheville-events/shindig-on-the-green-2021.

Leonardo da Vinci – 500 Years of Genius is open at Biltmore Estate. For tickets and up-to-date health and safety policies, visit biltmore.com.

Summer movies – “The Croods: A New Age” and “The Boss Baby: Family Business” are shown Aug. 2 and 3 at select Regal theaters. See details at regmovies.com/static/en/us/smx.

Looking ahead:

The 65th Mt. Mitchell Crafts Fair is Aug. 5 – 6 on the Town Square in Burnsville. The event includes a children’s performance by the Parkway Playhouse, “Elephant and Piggie's We are in a Play.” It is part of the Playhouse’s Reading is Alive program, and all children in attendance will receive a free book. For details, visit YanceyChamber.com/crafts-fair or call 828-682-7413.

The Tiny Tykes Triathlon is Aug. 7 in Pack Square Park. Registration is required. The cost is $10 each for Asheville residents and $12 each for those residing outside of city limits. For details and registration information, visit ashevillenc.gov/news/triathlon-designed-for-kids-returns-to-pack-square-park-in-august.