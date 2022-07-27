Sassafras Street closed for repaving work

More summer roadwork is continuing to cause headaches for downtown Erie drivers.

Sassafras Street is closed near Griswold Plaza for repaving.

That is clogging up the area along West 13th and West 14th streets. Those roads are closed because the one-way access to Sassafras is closed off.

Crews are asking for a little patience as that road work continues.

