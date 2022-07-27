ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Sassafras Street closed for repaving work

By Briaunna Malone
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZshOt_0gvGRPda00

More summer roadwork is continuing to cause headaches for downtown Erie drivers.

Sassafras Street is closed near Griswold Plaza for repaving.

That is clogging up the area along West 13th and West 14th streets. Those roads are closed because the one-way access to Sassafras is closed off.

Crews are asking for a little patience as that road work continues.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
Erie, PA
Government
Erie, PA
Traffic
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Erie, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction#Sassafras Street#Nexstar Media Inc#Wjet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
YourErie

YourErie

11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy