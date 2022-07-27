ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prichard, AL

Police chase ends in vehicle fire, Prichard man arrested

By Aspen Popowski
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ow2KT_0gvGQhbz00
Police chase ends in vehicle fire, Prichard man arrested

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested a Prichard man after they were led on a chase that ended in a vehicle fire Tuesday, July 26.

Avery Washington, 30, was arrested after police tried to pull him over at Cloverdale and Pleasant Valley Road. Washington didn’t stop and led officers on a chase that ended in Prichard, according to a news release from the Mobile Police Department.

Washington was arrested after the “vehicle became disabled” and caught fire. He was charged with Attempting to Elude, Reckless Endangerment, two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, No Pistol Permit and Disorderly Conduct, according to the release.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mobile, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Cloverdale, AL
State
Alabama State
State
Washington State
Prichard, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Prichard, AL
City
Mobile, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Vehicle Fire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

45K+
Followers
17K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy