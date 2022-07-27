Police chase ends in vehicle fire, Prichard man arrested

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested a Prichard man after they were led on a chase that ended in a vehicle fire Tuesday, July 26.

Avery Washington, 30, was arrested after police tried to pull him over at Cloverdale and Pleasant Valley Road. Washington didn’t stop and led officers on a chase that ended in Prichard, according to a news release from the Mobile Police Department.

Washington was arrested after the “vehicle became disabled” and caught fire. He was charged with Attempting to Elude, Reckless Endangerment, two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, No Pistol Permit and Disorderly Conduct, according to the release.