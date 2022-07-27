Arizona joins lawsuit over school meal program prohibiting LGBTQ+ discrimination

www.knau.org
MRTZ LLC
3d ago
this just shows that we need to ween ourselves off the federal government tit.let's self fund the schools, then the federal government will have no say over what we do.Years ago some states did this with federal highway funds and you know what? the Feds backed down.take our power back from the Fed !!!
Kimberly Bradshaw
2d ago
We wouldn't need anti discrimination laws if people followed just a few teachings. Treat others the way you would like to be treated. Love your neighbors as yourselves.
Zero777
3d ago
wow, Democrats hate children. They'd rather hold children's food hostage to force the woke ideology that includes sexualizing children than leave people alone with thier lunacy
