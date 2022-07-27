ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girard, KS

Last weeks for summer meal programs

By Bella Line
 3 days ago

GIRARD, Kan. – Organizations partnered up to feed Kansas youth during June and July.

This is the last week students or guardians can pick up free boxed meals a part of the USDA’s Summer Food Service Program in Kansas.

Girard, Kansas, finished its summer program today at the Girard Public Library.  Barbara Bailey, Girard Public Library director, said the programs numbers have continued to increase every year.  “It helps feed the kids through the summer, gives them a little extra to it,” said Bailey.

The boxes are filled with a total of 10 meals each week.  Kari Cronister, a mother of five children from Pittsburg, said, “Having it at the library my kids are so excited to come in and go to the library and do things there too, so I think it’s just drawing people in from the community.”

The program does not require registration to participate and does not demand participants live within close proximity of a site.  The only requirement is legal guardians have to bring a waiver each week to pick up.

Missouri summer meal programs have about two weeks left before ending for the 2022 summer.

For more information on the program or to find a nearby site, visit the Kansas Food Bank website.

