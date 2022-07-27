Auburn football lands commitment from 4-star defensive lineman Wilky Denaud of Florida

Four-star 2023 defensive lineman Wilky Denaud has committed to Auburn football, he announced Wednesday in a live YouTube stream.

Denaud is a 6-foot-4, 245-pound edge prospect from Fort Pierce, Florida. He's the No. 363 overall recruit in the 2023 class, the No. 48 defensive lineman and the No. 66 Floridian.

He chose Auburn over Florida State, Tennessee and Indiana.

"I feel like (Auburn edge coach) Roc Bellantoni knows what he’s doing," Denaud wrote in a first-person piece for USA TODAY Network announcing his final four schools in June. "When I went up for an unofficial visit, he was very active and his energy was high. All the coaches were around, and it just felt like they were excited to have me there. When I went to Coach Roc’s office, we watched film and how he teaches pass rush moves, which is very much similar to the NFL."

DENAUD'S TAKE:Exclusive: John Carroll Catholic DL Wilky Denaud announces his top four schools

STAFF HIRES:Auburn football hires former New York Giants scout as assistant director of player personnel

Denaud is Auburn's fifth commitment in Bryan Harsin's second full trip through the recruiting calendar. All five commits are four-stars. When Denaud joins the program next fall, he'll be helping replenish the Tigers' edge room, which currently lacks depth and could lose senior starters Derick Hall and Eku Leota after this season.