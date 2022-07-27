ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hendersonville, NC

A North Carolina Chick-fil-A tried to recruit people and pay them only in food. The program lasted one day after backlash.

By Mary Meisenzahl
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago
  • The restaurant said volunteers would receive five entrees per shift.
  • Chick-fil-A said that it didn't endorse the program, and it has been canceled.
  • The restaurant faced a quick backlash online and canceled the offer.

A Chick-fil-A in Hendersonville, North Carolina tried to recruit people in an unusual way.

The location posted a now-deleted message on its public Facebook page on July 26 that was apparently asking for members of its community to work for food in the form of Chick-fil-A entrees instead of money.

"We are looking for volunteers for our new Drive Thru Express! Earn 5 free entrees per shift (1 hr) worked," the post read. "Message us for details."

By the afternoon of July 27, the post was apparently deleted.

A Chick-Fil-A spokesperson told Insider the company did not endorse the program and that the restaurant has decided to end it.

"Most restaurants are individually owned and operated, and it was a program at an individually owned restaurant," the spokesperson said.

The Hendersonville operator, Joel Benson, did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

It's common for chains to offer employees a shift meal, discounted food and drinks, or other perks. For example, Starbucks workers get a free drink during their shifts and seven free food items per week, and Chipotle workers receive a free meal each shift. Paying workers exclusively in food is unusual.

The offer led to some backlash through comments on other Facebook posts from the restaurant. The restaurant has since limited who can comment on its most recent posts.

Fast food chains have taken other unorthodox approaches to finding workers in the last year.

An Oregon McDonald's hung a banner advertising that it was hiring 14 and 15-year-olds in 2021. Like Chick-fil-A, McDonald's restaurants are mostly run by operators who can make hiring decisions individually. Operator Heather Coleman told Insider that hiring young workers had been "a blessing in disguise."

Do you have a story to share about a retail or restaurant chain? Email this reporter at mmeisenzahl@businessinsider.com.

Comments / 7

G man
3d ago

I see people all the time with signs that say will work for food. Lol!

Reply
8
AP_001782.5dd9806587564c858e0e2d96bbe20e49.1416
3d ago

I am sure those who only read the headline will bash the company without knowing it was an individually owned restaurant and not the actual Company. One, 2,3……

Reply
3
Robert Cox
2d ago

Wow?! Slavery still is embedded in some areas of the corporate world isn’t it? All for what? To satisfy the investors? I see they still get their cut and then some.

Reply
2
 

Lifestyle
