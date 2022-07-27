Draymond Green believes he is worth every penny to the Golden State Warriors as the forward 'seeks a maximum contract' but the team 'has no plans to accommodate him'

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is seeking a maximum contract extension but the team has 'no plans' to accommodate him, according to reports.

Green is set to be paid $25.8million and $27.58m over the next two seasons but is eligible for a new contract on August 3.

The four-time All-Star could opt out of his deal for the 2023-24 campaign and become an unrestricted free agent next summer.

However, Green would like to remain with the Warriors and believes he is worth every penny of the team's dynasty, according to The Athletic.

The maximum extension the 32-year-old could sign as of next week involves him opting out of the final year of his current deal and signing a four-year extension worth $138.4m. His starting number for a maximum extension is only $3.4m higher than his option year.

Including this coming season, a max extension would lock in Green for $164.2m over the next five seasons, by which time he would have reached 37.

However, it is claimed the Warriors have no desire to offer Green his desired maximum contract and Golden State's standard procedure is to wait until a player has one year remaining to offer an extension - with even Stephen Curry having to wait.

Despite his desire to stay with the Warriors, the report adds that Green is 'willing to explore his outside options to get the kind of contract he wants.'

To boot, Golden State forward Andrew Wiggins and guards Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole are in line for new contracts in the relatively near future. Should the Warriors look to pay all parties, it could get rather pricey in terms of luxury taxes.

That's a sore subject considering the NBA fined Joe Lacob $500,000 after the Warriors owner called the league's luxury tax 'very unfair' last week. The team paid more than $170 million in luxury tax and $346 million in total payroll last season.

Green, 32, averaged 7.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks in 46 games (44 starts) last season.

The NBA Defensive Player of the Year in 2017, Green has contributed 8.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists in 685 career games (535 starts) since being selected by the Warriors in the second round of the 2012 draft.