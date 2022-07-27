Karrin Taylor Robson calls Kari Lake a liar, but she'd still support her for governor?

Opinion: How could Karrin Taylor Robson support Kari Lake for governor, if she's the nominee, after calling her a fraud, a fake, a phony and a lot of other not-so-nice things?

Arizona Republic

So, Kari Lake is a “fake,” a “fraud” and a closet Democrat whose actions should disqualify her from becoming Arizona’s governor, according to Karrin Taylor Robson.

And if she’s the Republican nominee, Robson will support her.

What in the ever loving hell?

“I’ve always supported the Republican nominee,” Taylor Robson told KTAR’s Gaydos and Chad on Tuesday. “While we might have differences of opinions, I always support the Republican nominee.”

Taylor Robson has no kind words for Lake

This, from the woman who told us on Twitter …

“Kari Lake spent 27 years as a liberal TV actress – we can’t trust her to be our next Governor.”

“The more Kari Lake panics she is going to lose this #AZgov election, the more she attempts to sow doubt about its results. Her allegations are meritless, reckless and disqualifying in someone who seeks the will of the governed in leading our state.”

“Getting reports that @KariLake is covering Donald Trump’s face on her campaign signs in Pima County. Now even her signs are 2-faced!”

“As Kari Lake takes the stage tonight she will continue to deny and lie about her liberal record, it’s important that voters know the facts about Fake Lake.”

“Fake Kari Lake claimed she was a Trump supporter. But days before the inauguration she was helping organize anti-Trump protests with her fellow leftists. Lake is lying about who she is. Her own words tell us the truth.”

“Fake Kari Lake is exposed yet again as a liberal hypocrite.”

“Kari Lake? She’s all talk – and she’s called for amnesty for 11 million illegal immigrants. She’s an open-borders fraud.”

A lying hypocrite is better than a Democrat?

And that’s just in the last week.

Taylor Robson has spent millions upon millions of dollars regaling us with all the many reasons why Kari Lake should never, ever become governor.

But a two-faced lying hypocrite who can’t be trusted is better than … a Democrat?

Explains why she never renounced Sen. Wendy Rogers -- the candidate she was "proud" to support in 2020 -- after she began palling around with white nationalists and spewing antisemitic garbage.

Party over principle, I suppose. Always, party over principle.

And she calls Kari Lake a hypocrite?

Reach Roberts at laurie.roberts@arizonarepublic.com. Follow her on Twitter at @LaurieRoberts.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.